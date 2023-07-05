Residents begin looking for ways to beat approaching summer heat

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With summer fully underway and the temperatures to prove it, more options are popping up across western Massachusetts to beat the heat. In Springfield, the splash pads were the place to be for many on Wednesday.

In addition, cooling centers set-up around the city were ready to help as well. One of them is the Mason Square library. Western Mass News spoke to library supervisor Greg Mitchell, who said his team is looking forward to helping people stay cool in the coming days.

“Currently, today, tomorrow, and Friday, we are designated as a cooling center and we’re going to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and people can come in and get in the air conditioning, get something to drink, and stay out of the heat,” Mitchell explained.

With the temperatures soaring, interest in fans and air conditioners is on the rise.

“We have plenty of stock in [air conditioners]…5,000, 8,000, 10,000 BTU air conditioners,” said Lou Courteau, store manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield.

Courteau told us people do not need to buy air conditioning units every summer to stay cool and he said there is one simple thing you can all do to maximize the live of your unit and get your money’s worth.

“A lot of costumers, a lot of guests, you know, they tend to just put the air conditioner in the window without doing any maintenance. With the maintenance, it’s going to last a lot longer and more energy efficient,” Courteau added.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.