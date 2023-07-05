Springfield man to be arraigned in Vermont officer-involved shooting

The Vermont State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rutland.
The Vermont State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rutland.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX/WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man, shot by Rutland, VT police officers Monday night after allegedly trying to run them down with his car, is due in court.

Authorities say Randy Perez-Coiscou, 21, of Springfield, Mass. will face two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer- bodily injury with a deadly weapon in court Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened behind the Giorgetti Athletic Complex around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Court papers say Rutland City Police Ofc. James Rajda came upon a car with two people -- Randy Perez Coiscou and his twin brother Andy Perez Coiscou -- and called for backup. In an exterior search, a police K-9 alerted to possible drugs. After Perez-Coiscou denied consent to search the car, he was ordered to get out. That’s when authorities say he started the car and drove forward, striking Sgt. Andrew Plemmons.

Court documents say Sgt. Plemmons fired his gun two to three times at the car. Ofc. Rajda, who was trying to get Randy out of the car, was also nearly dragged away. Body camera footage shows Sgt. Plemmons followed the car on foot firing his gun two to three more times. The car crashed a short distance away.

Rutland officer-involved shooting scene on the Oak Street Extension.
Rutland officer-involved shooting scene on the Oak Street Extension.(WCAX)

The brothers were taken to UVM Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A Rutland officer was also taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center with a minor injury and later released.

Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan says Randy Perez-Coiscou has a criminal history and is asking the judge to deny bail.

The brother, Andy Perez Coiscou, faces drug charges.

Copyright 2023. WCAX and Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

