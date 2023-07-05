Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have released the name of the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Springfield Police were called to the area of Ashmun and Adams Streets at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28 for a reported shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Elian Arroyo of Springfield, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries. A second victim, a female, was taken by private vehicle to Baystate with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.’s murder unit.

