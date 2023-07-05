Westfield public health director accused of stealing union funds

By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The director of public health in Westfield is being charged with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in union funds.

Joseph Rouse appeared in Westfield district Court on Wednesday where he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance until September 14 for a pre-trial hearing.

Among the charges, court documents said that Rouse allegedly cashed union checks and never deposited the money in the union’s account and that he made over a dozen “suspicious withdrawals” on the same day the cash was deposited.

