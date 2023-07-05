Woman rescued after days stuck in swamp in Massachusetts park after hikers hear screams, police say

A woman who went missing last week has been found alive in a swampy area of a Massachusetts state park after hikers heard her cries for help
A woman who went missing last week has been found alive in a swampy area of a Massachusetts...
A woman who went missing last week has been found alive in a swampy area of a Massachusetts state park after hikers heard her cries for help(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who went missing last week has been found alive in a swampy area of a state park after hikers heard the woman’s cries for help, police said.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing on June 26, and police in recent days had appealed to the public for help in finding her.

Officers were called Monday evening to Borderland State Park, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Boston, after hikers called 911 and reported hearing a woman's screams coming from a swampy area of the park, according to Easton Police investigators.

Police arrived and heard Tetewsky's cries through thick bush, but couldn't see her. Then, three officers waded about 50 feet (15 meters) through the swamp to reach Tetewsky, authorities said.

Investigators said the woman might have been trapped in the swampy area for at least three days.

Tetwesky was taken to a hospital with what investigators described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Most Read

The Eastfield Mall in Springfield has been in business for 56 years, but that’s all about to...
Longest serving Eastfield Mall employee speaks out amid its closure this month
Emergency crews have been called to a serious rollover crash on State Street in Springfield.
Serious crash on State St. in Springfield, 1 person transported
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a double shooting in Springfield last week...
Springfield police make arrest after gunshot victim dies in double shooting
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Woman dies, following car collision near Pleasant Street in Granby

Latest News

Amber Hess, lifts her daughter, Emorie Narvaez, during Harrisburg's Fourth of July Food Truck...
Revelers across the US brave heat and rain to celebrate Fourth of July, but some events delayed
FILE - Then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds a Super Bowl trophy, between...
Tom Brady still has a full plate and plenty of drive after retirement
St. Peter's Church is seen Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Portland, Maine. The Roman Catholic...
Delayed justice: 3 states remove all time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits
The Massachusetts Senate unveiled a long-awaited $590 million tax relief proposal Thursday as...
Massachusetts Senate unveils a long-awaited $590 million tax relief proposal