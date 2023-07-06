1 injured, following car crash near Cherry Street in Holyoke
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews responded to a car crash on Cherry Street Thursday morning.
According to the Holyoke Fire Department, firefighters were on scene in the area of Cherry Street at the I-91 ramp for reports of a car accident.
Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
