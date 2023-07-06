Easthampton officials pass ordinance protecting reproductive and gender-affirming care

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An ordinance, which provides protections for those seeking reproductive and gender-affirming health care services, passed Wednesday night in Easthampton.

More than 50 people across the commonwealth attended the public hearing. Tensions rose as the Easthampton City Council heard concerns and testimony from residents, lawyers, professors, and medical professionals.

“The fact that folks continue to say that this ordinance would shut down a facility in our community when it does not have the teeth to shut down anything under any situation or circumstance, it bothers me because either somebody is misinformed or they are not being truthful and I hope that it’s the first I hope that nobody in bad faith is scaring people,” said Easthampton City Councilor Thomas Peake.

“This ordinance is going to shut down little infants in the womb…We’re coming for you. Planned Parenthood, we’re coming,” added Nori Coleman of Easthampton.

There were tense moments at Wednesday night’s public hearing where residents had an opportunity to speak out before councilors voted on an ordinance, which provides protections for those seeking reproductive and gender-affirming health care services. One common concern was whether the ordinance would impact Bethlehem House, since it could be considered a limited-services pregnancy center and was also vandalized last year when a similar ordinance was first proposed.

“The biggest concern I have is the fact that the path to this ordinance has caused division with residents’ vandalism and written, violent threats…As a resident, I ask you to dismiss this ordinance,” said Bob Sass of Easthampton.

However, Peake assured the public the ordinance does not have the power to shut down any facility, but instead protects Easthampton residents from deceptive advertising in so-called crisis pregnancy centers.

“Using search terms like ‘abortion clinics near me,’ these Google ads intercept people seeking abortion, healthcare, and direct them to anti-abortion CPCs including here in western Massachusetts. Please protect our citizens with this ordinance,” said Carrie Baker, a lawyer and a professor in the study of women and gender at Smith College.

As a sanctuary state, people have flocked to the Bay State from the states where abortion is illegal and one western Massachusetts-based researcher fears this has made our state a target of misinformation.

“The ordinance’s safe access provision is critical in a plain state, shield law, locally to protect folks and Easthampton from out-of-state prosecution for reproductive, gender government care,” said Jennifer McKenna.

The ordinance passed last night with six councilors voting yes and one voting no. Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle has also shown reluctance towards the proposal and it’s unclear, at this time, whether or not she will veto it.

