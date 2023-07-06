Getting Answers: Here’s how to save your electricity costs as temperatures rise this summer

With summer officially underway and the temperatures to prove it, more people across western Massachusetts are turning on their air conditioners at home.
By Daniel Santiago and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
According to Eversource, people use 40 percent more electricity over the summer than they do the rest of the year. But there are many ways you can save up!

Electricity bill rates started dropping by $42 dollars on July 1st in western Massachusetts and will remain that way until December 31st of this year.

Western Mass News spoke to Chris McKinnon, a spokesperson for Eversource, and he told us the reason for the drop.

“So, the reason why you see that change happening this summer and why you’re seeing the decrease there is mainly driven by the fact that the global price of natural gas has dropped,” said McKinnon.

The summer heat caused people to look for ways to cool off this Wednesday, like splash pads in parks.

But another way everyone might do so at home is by turning on the A.C.

Lou Courteau, store manager at Rocky’s Ace hardware in Springfield, says there is one simple thing you can do instead of buying a new air conditioner unit to get your money’s worth.

“A lot of costumers, a lot of guests, you know, they tend to just put the air conditioner in the window without doing any maintenance,” said Courteau. “With the maintenance is going to last a lot longer – and more energy efficient.”

Mckinnon also told us other daily things you can do at home to save money on electricity this summer.

“There are some things that cost 0 dollars to that folks can do,” explained McKinnon. “If you’ve got an air conditioner and you’re worried about using a lot of electricity – for every one degree that you keep the A.C. Warmer you can save 1 to 3 percent of electric use, there. When that sun starts beaming into your home, that can heat up a room. You close those curtains early in the morning before the sun starts shinning – that can keep a room, you know, up to 22 degrees cooler in some cases.”

Some additional ways to stay cool are: making sure that ceiling fans are going counterclockwise to help circulate the air in your home, changing light bulbs for LED bulbs that don’t give off heat, and keeping yourself hydrated to avoid turning on the A.C.

McKinnon also recommends a home energy assessment in order to waste less energy at home. A professional assessment done by a contractor can help you save money by evaluating and learning where you could be losing heat or cooling around your home and where you could be wasting the most energy.

