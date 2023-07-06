Getting Answers: protecting yourself from heat-related illnesses

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Suffering from a heat-related illness can happen to anyone, but young children, the elderly, and those who live with a chronic medical condition are more at-risk.

Hot summer days are here and while, for some, that means lots of fun under the sun, for others that means taking extra steps to beat the heat. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, each year, there is an average of 702 deaths and 67,512 visits to emergency rooms in the United States, all due to heat-related illnesses.

Western Mass News spoke to Lawrence Benjamin, a physician associate at AFC Urgent Care in Springfield, who said that heat exhaustion is commonly unrecognized.

“I think a lot of patients that come in with complaints of nausea or body aches or dizziness without really thinking that the previous day, they spent a lot of time out in the sun, playing frisbee, or doing a lot of work outdoors, and that what their symptoms might be are heat exhaustion,” Benjamin explained.

He said heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke and while the symptoms might be similar, understanding the difference between the two is crucial in order to know what to do or when to seek medical attention. While heat exhaustion can present with heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, headaches, nausea, vomiting, and even muscle cramps, heat stroke presents with body temperatures above 103 degrees Fahrenheit, a lack of sweat, a rapid pulse, confusion, and even unconsciousness or seizures.

Benjamin recommended practicing some daily activities that may have long-lasting impact to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Loose-fitting clothing, make sure you’re staying in shade, drinking water every 15 minutes or so, drinking whenever you’re thirsty, incorporating electrolytes into what you’re drinking if you’re drinking a lot of fluids, and then, if you’re doing a lot of heavy laboring outside, make sure you’re following, you know, a work-rest cycle based on how hot it is, the humidity, and the amount of shade you have,” Benjamin added.

If you or anyone is showing symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, Benjamin also recommended immediately calling 911 as quick medical action could be necessary in order to prevent serious complications and fatalities.

