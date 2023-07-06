Getting Answers: State lawmaker joins Springfield Police in ride along for day to day operations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A recent uptick in violence in the city of Springfield inspired one local lawmaker to spend a shift with the Springfield Police Department.

Western Mass News was at the Springfield Police Department when Representative Carlos Gonzalez returned from his ride along trip with an officer.

Representative Gonzalez said this was his first ride-along with an officer but hopes it won’t be his last.

“It was a great opportunity for me to see the day-to-day operations,” said Rep. Gonzalez.

On Wednesday, State Representative Carlos Gonzalez headed out on a 5-hour shift alongside a Springfield Police officer where he learned about the day-in-the-life of city’s finest.

“When you ride along with the officers you see the complexity of their jobs and the difficulty there is,” explained Rep. Gonzalez. “You go from one situation to a different situation. One situation calls for a ‘hand-up approach’ most of the times and Sgt. Bruno did an excellent job communicating with the residents.”

Representative Gonzalez has been vocal on the city’s efforts to quell the recent uptick in violent crimes and said Wednesday’s ride along was inspired by the latest string in violence.

June was a deadly month for Springfield there were four double shootings, 5 people were killed, and three arrested in the city which for Gonzalez and other lawmakers are concerning numbers.

“With the proliferation of guns in the streets, we have to see where these guns are coming from and be more proactive in that,” added Rep. Gonzalez.

Also, on Wednesday, officers gave the lawmaker some insight as to what they think could be possible solutions.

“One of the things we heard from officers is that if we can connect with the children early in their ages and in their schools, and community centers, having a relationship and rapport with the police officers will go a long way in curtailing the crime,” said Rep. Gonzalez. “The job of preventing crime would be better serve the city of Springfield.”

While Representative Gonzalez said he learned a lot about the community and ways to combat crime levels, he also said he’s leaving the experience with a heighted appreciation for those on the police force:

“I want to salute the men and women in blue for what they do because the complexity of their job is just changing every day, every minute,” expressed Rep. Gonzalez.

Representative Gonzalez told me while programs like ROCA, a national initiative to quell urban violence, have proven successful, they are only available to those who have committed a crime instead he hopes new programs can reach children before they reach that point.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.