Hot & Humid Conditions Continue; On Track for First Heat Wave of the Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another hot one and day two of hitting 90+ degrees here in the Pioneer Valley. 3 days in a row is an official heat wave and Friday we will get close.

Isolated showers and downpours across the hill towns and Berkshires will gradually fizzle out this evening and any scattered to patchy clouds will decrease. Temperatures remain warm with lows around 70 and humidity stays quite high. Clouds and fog drift in overnight through Friday morning.

Low clouds and fog will gradually give way to more sunshine on Friday. Temperatures again climb back to around 90 with a southerly breeze and moderate to high humidity. If we hit 90 at Westover, it will be the first heat wave of the summer for Springfield/Chicopee! A shower or thunderstorm is possible after 4pm, but will be hit or miss.

WATCH YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST STREAMING BELOW:

A few showers or a thunderstorm may linger past sunset across western Mass due to a cold front nearby. This front looks to stall over or close to western Mass, which will keep clouds, hot and humid weather around Saturday. Spotty showers and a thunderstorm are possible by the afternoon and evening with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Sunday and Monday are trending wetter and very humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few stronger storms are possible Sunday later in the day, then some rain is possible overnight through Monday as low pressure moves up from the southwest. Excessive rainfall may lead to a flooding concern, especially Monday.

Tuesday may remain unsettled with lingering showers depending on how quickly low pressure exits New England. Wednesday should be the pick of next week with some sunshine and slightly drier air, but shower and storm chances return late in the week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.