Investigators look to identify man in connection to a shooting in Chicopee

Police seek the public’s help to identify a man in connection to a shooting in Chicopee.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police seek the public’s help to identify a man in connection to a shooting in Chicopee.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the shooting took place on June 30 near the area of Prospect Street and Chicopee Street.

If you or anyone has any information regarding this individual, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Investigation Unit at 413-594-1740.

