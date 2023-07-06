‘It’s going to be missed’: Local customers saddened by Christmas Tree Shops bankruptcy

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest retail chain to suffer financial trouble, the Christmas Tree Shops, is closing the rest of their stores, including one here in western Massachusetts. But the hope for a new buyer is still alive for many.

The Christmas Tree Shops Holyoke location is still open for business as the popular discount chain moves forward with liquidating all of their remaining 73 stores in the coming weeks.

“I’m really sad to find out that they are closing down,” said Laurie Figuerado of Springfield. “As a teacher, I buy a lot of stuff for my classroom here.

“Every time you come there’s always a lot of people here,” expressed Jean Cooper of Easthampton. “And everybody comes for the sales, cause’ they have great sales. But no, I’m sure it’s going to be missed. By a lot of people. Me especially.”

Christmas Tree Shops has history here in the Bay State. The first store opened in Cape Cod 53 years ago, only selling holiday products. But they have expanded their merchandise to include other seasonal décor, home goods, and event outdoor furniture.

In 2003, the chain was sold for $200 million to Bed, Bath and Beyond, which also recently filed for bankruptcy and closed stores. In 2020, Christmas Tree Shops was sold to Handil Holdings.

But the company filed for bankruptcy in May of this year after defaulting on a $45 million loan, which they attribute to high inflation and less consumer demand.

Retailers, like the Christmas Tree Shops, have been competing for years with other big-name brands. But recently, their biggest challenge to stay afloat has been online shopping.

But not all customers agree.

“I would rather come to the store to see the products and what not, instead of looking at online,” said Figuerado. “Absolutely. I feel like other box stores are kind of pushing these stores out and is sad.”

Although employees are still working as if business was normal, the store manager in Holyoke confirmed closing sales could start soon if no last-minute buyer comes to the rescue.

