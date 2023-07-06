Battle picks up speed over ‘right to repair’ in Massachusetts

(WGGB/WSHM) - In 2020, Massachusetts voted in the right to repair, a law that requires car manufacturers to provide independent repair shops with equal access to the information needed to fix vehicles. However, now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is telling automakers not to comply.

Just about 75 percent of Massachusetts voters checked ‘yes’ on their ballots in favor of the right to repair, a now law that requires manufacturers that sell cars in the Bay State to give independent auto repair shops the access to all repair information.

“I get it. The auto dealers, who had been charging for repairs, don’t like that. They don’t want you to be able to go to independent shops and so they brought a lawsuit. That lawsuit has been dragging its way through the courts,” said U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Warren addressed the lawsuit brought on shortly after the right to repair was passed in Massachusetts, which argued that it violates federal law by making personal driving data available to third parties and poses a security risk. However, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell announced that law would be enforced without a decision in that case starting on June 1, 2023.

“Attorney General Campbell said enough. We are going to start putting this law into effect, so that independent repair shops will have access to the information they need so that they will be able to repair your car, your pick-up truck,” Warren added.

Two weeks later, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stepped in and told auto manufacturers not to comply with the Massachusetts law. Warren and fellow U.S. Senator for Massachusetts Ed Markey are now calling on the NHTSA to reverse what they are calling a “harmful” decision and said it undermines the will of Massachusetts voters.

“This is not right. We voted here in Massachusetts and we know what we want. It is legal. It has worked in other places and we want our law put into effect now,” Warren explained.

Those who have been at the forefront of this fight are independent shop owners, like Pete Kearing of the Westside Tire and Auto Service in West Springfield.

“There’s no way dealers can take care of all the cars on the road and competition is always better and Massachusetts has forced them to share that with us,” Kearing said.

Kearing said this isn’t a security issue. It is more about providing access for repairs for consumers.

“It is not realistic to say that they are the same thing, that they can’t segregate repair information and how to read the car’s computer versus the security and being able to steal the car because you have the code,” Kearing explained.

Kearing told Western Mass News that the right to repair also allows for more timely repairs when it comes to your vehicles and lower prices.

“Car dealerships, manufacturers, really only account for less than 20 percent of the repair work done out there. There’s no way they could do all of the work that was thrown at them…They would be way better working for us for the consumers sake that battling independents,” Kearing noted.

Kearing said as technology continues to advance, it’s more important than ever smaller shops have all the information.

“As computers become more and more a part of an automobile, we need access to be able to repair cars the right way,” Kearing added.

