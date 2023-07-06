Longtime customer speaks out following the closure of Eastfield Mall in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We now bring you the latest on the Eastfield Mall in Springfield which is just days away from permanently closing their doors.

The mall will close its doors for the final time on July 15th. A week from Saturday. But before then, we spoke with customers who were looking to get some last-minute shopping done.

It’s a story we’ve been following closely, the Eastfield mall in Springfield is permanently closing their doors just 10 days from now.

While many stores have already moved on, some stores are open for a few more days.

We spoke with Sheldon Perkins who was a life-long customer here. He told us it’s surreal to see the mall so empty.

“I’m kind of sad that it’s closing down,” expressed Perkins. “I’ve been coming here since I was, I don’t even know, I’ve been coming here for about 20 years and I’m going to be 28 this year. It’s crazy that the malls closed down. I use to come here to walk around with my friends after school, come to the movie theaters or the arcade.”

But plans for the mall’s future are in full swing.

Onyx Partners purchased the mall property several months ago and plan to transform the space into a mixed use commercial and retail hub.

The mall will officially close on July 15th, until then, customers are welcome to come by and shop until then.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.