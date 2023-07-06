Officials urge safety when trying to cool off during hot weather

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - First responders are on high alert for anyone looking to cool off in dangerous swimming areas.

“A lot of times in the extreme heat, people will forgo options to go to a public pool, things like that, and end up in the rivers and ponds locally. If you’re going to be going to an area that’s not monitored by a lifeguard, you want to be familiar with the area you’re in, be familiar with the currents and terrain that you’re in. and be extra cautious,” said West Springfield Fire Lt. Tony Spear.

Summer is underway in western Massachusetts as temperatures hit 90 degrees for a second day in a row Thursday. Spear shared their message to the public with this hot weather.

“Utilize your city pools, if you can. They have lifeguards on duty all the time. You’re going to know that you’re being monitored in safe environment. The pool is going to be calm waters, so I would stay to the pool. If you’re swimming at home, make sure a responsible person is there to keep eyes on any young children that might be out there,” Spear added.

Over in Springfield, Ben Quick, the executive director at the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club, told us many people are out in kayaks and canoes on the Connecticut River, which makes water safety a priority.

“Water safety is the thing we make all of our decisions on and when the weather gets very hot, it adds an extra dimension of caution. Hydration is key, head protection is key, and something people often forget is eye protection,” Quick explained.

He also recommended not swimming in the Connecticut River, especially with the recent rain causing the water level to rise.

“The river is very high right now due to recent high rains upstream. When the river is high, it means the current is fast, so one should make some smart choices. For example, if they’re in a kayak or canoe, start your expertise, your workout, your fun going upstream, so should you have an event, an issue or problem, you will be able to float back to where your origin was,” Quick noted.

With the hot weather expected to continue through Friday, Spear reminded people to not leave their kids and pets in cars.

“You’re running extreme risk when you leave a pet in the car in a very short period of time, children as well. Children and pets in a car for more than a few minutes is extremely dangerous in the weather. Don’t do it, don’t do it if the air conditioning is on, don’t do it at all,” Spear said.

