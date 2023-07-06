Police: woman severely injured in Pittsfield hit-and-run

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a Pittsfield woman.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a Pittsfield woman.

Pittsfield Police Officer David Hallas said that emergency crews were called to the area of 194 Second Street on Tuesday for a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, which left the scene.

An initial investigation found that a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by a 65-year-old Pittsfield man, was heading southbound when it hit a 33-year-old Pittsfield woman as she walked southbound in the road. The driver was not hurt, but the pedestrian was taken with severe injuries to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment.

Hallas added that charges are pending against the driver and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700 ext. 560.

