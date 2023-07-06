Residents, young golfers finding ways to beat the heat, stay safe outside in the heat

It’s been another hot day in western Massachusetts, but activities have gone on as scheduled on...
It’s been another hot day in western Massachusetts, but activities have gone on as scheduled on Thursday.(Western Mass News)
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been another hot day in western Massachusetts, but activities have gone on as scheduled on Thursday. For a second day in a row, many cooled off at local splash pads, including four-year-old Gabby, who told Western Mass News what she did as soon as she got to the park in Chicopee.

“Go in the water. I went through the mushrooms because I didn’t want to get wet at first and I get wet and then later she put my hair down, so I could get it wet,” Gabby said.

Over at the Chicopee Country Club, golfers have been competing all week long in the American Junior Golf Association tournament. Tournament director Andrew Wagner told us how they are keeping everyone safe in the heat.

“Obviously, the weather, the heat is not ideal for golf because it’s a very outside sport, but everyone has been good. We have over 100 cases of water donated from the community here in Chicopee. We have coolers on every other hole number 1 and number 10 for the players on the golf course,” Wagner explained.

Olivia Cong, who traveled from Maryland to compete in the tournament, shared how the heat has impacted her golf game.

“I’m used to this type of weather definitely. The humidity makes it a little harder, like when I’m putting, my hands are slipping a little bit, so it’s just important to make sure I stay in the shade and drink a lot of water,” Cong said. “I love these tournaments. They’ve been part of my summer since two years ago and it’s just to get out here and do what I love every day.”

With the weather expected to remain hot on Friday as the tournament comes to a close, Wagner told us they are prepared.

“We have an on-site medic on radio at all times just to make sure if anything happens, he’s ready to go and we have water everywhere on the golf course,” Wagner noted.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified
FILE - Christmas Tree Shops' history dates back to the 1950s, when the original small holiday...
Christmas Tree Shops expects to liquidate all of its stores
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Thursday afternoon forecast
Hot & Humid Conditions Continue; On Track for First Heat Wave of the Season
Police in Chicopee seek the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Chicopee Police have located a missing man
The Vermont State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rutland.
Springfield man to be arraigned in Vermont officer-involved shooting

Latest News

File Graphic
Getting Answers: protecting yourself from heat-related illnesses
The Eastfield Mall in Springfield has been in business for 56 years, but that’s all about to...
Longest serving Eastfield Mall employee speaks out amid its closure this month
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a Pittsfield woman.
Police: woman severely injured in Pittsfield hit-and-run
The annual Southwick National at The Wick 338 is less than 48 hours away and many motocross...
Preparations underway for this weekend’s Southwick Motocross Nationals at The Wick 338