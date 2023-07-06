Residents, young golfers finding ways to beat the heat, stay safe outside in the heat

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been another hot day in western Massachusetts, but activities have gone on as scheduled on Thursday. For a second day in a row, many cooled off at local splash pads, including four-year-old Gabby, who told Western Mass News what she did as soon as she got to the park in Chicopee.

“Go in the water. I went through the mushrooms because I didn’t want to get wet at first and I get wet and then later she put my hair down, so I could get it wet,” Gabby said.

Over at the Chicopee Country Club, golfers have been competing all week long in the American Junior Golf Association tournament. Tournament director Andrew Wagner told us how they are keeping everyone safe in the heat.

“Obviously, the weather, the heat is not ideal for golf because it’s a very outside sport, but everyone has been good. We have over 100 cases of water donated from the community here in Chicopee. We have coolers on every other hole number 1 and number 10 for the players on the golf course,” Wagner explained.

Olivia Cong, who traveled from Maryland to compete in the tournament, shared how the heat has impacted her golf game.

“I’m used to this type of weather definitely. The humidity makes it a little harder, like when I’m putting, my hands are slipping a little bit, so it’s just important to make sure I stay in the shade and drink a lot of water,” Cong said. “I love these tournaments. They’ve been part of my summer since two years ago and it’s just to get out here and do what I love every day.”

With the weather expected to remain hot on Friday as the tournament comes to a close, Wagner told us they are prepared.

“We have an on-site medic on radio at all times just to make sure if anything happens, he’s ready to go and we have water everywhere on the golf course,” Wagner noted.

