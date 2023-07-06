South Hadley resident reacts to ban of jet skis at Brunelle’s Marina

Horry County Fire Rescue said the jet ski crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the...
Horry County Fire Rescue said the jet ski crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway.(blueshot/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been one week since Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley banned the use of jet skis.

Western Mass News was told the recent high-water levels have kept the boats here at bay for now, but one local woman explained she expects the new policy will make a significant difference here at Brunelle’s Marina.

One week ago, Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley announced jet skis were no longer allowed near the ramp area.

The marina said the decision was driven by safety, liability and contractual obligations.

Following this announcement, we spoke with April McCloure of South Hadley who docks her boat here.

She said while jet skis are fun, it can be dangerous for boaters, like herself, to share the water.

“From my experience, most of the jet skis go a lot faster than most of the boats here,” expressed McCloure. “And they tend to want to get into our wakes when we’re riding as boaters, because it’s fun to jump them, but there’s huge risks in that.”

She explained it takes longer for boats to stop compared to jet skis.

McCloure encouraged anyone to know the rules of the road before heading out on the water.

McCloure added she was not surprised by the marina’s decision to ban jet skis and she is looking forward to hitting the water with a little less traffic.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified
More clouds around, but highs will again return to near 90 Friday afternoon.
Hot & Humid Conditions Continue; On Track for First Heat Wave of the Season
FILE - Christmas Tree Shops' history dates back to the 1950s, when the original small holiday...
Christmas Tree Shops expects to liquidate all of its stores
Police in Chicopee seek the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Chicopee Police have located a missing man
The Vermont State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rutland.
Springfield man to be arraigned in Vermont officer-involved shooting

Latest News

In 2020, Massachusetts voted in the right to repair, a law that requires car manufacturers to...
Battle picks up speed over ‘right to repair’ in Massachusetts
Christmas Tree Shops
‘It’s going to be missed’: Local customers saddened by Christmas Tree Shops bankruptcy
More clouds around, but highs will again return to near 90 Friday afternoon.
Janna's Friday Forecast
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Junior golf classic tournament continues, ‘Empty the Shelter’ adoption event