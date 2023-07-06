South Hadley resident reacts to ban of jet skis at Brunelle’s Marina

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been one week since Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley banned the use of jet skis.

Western Mass News was told the recent high-water levels have kept the boats here at bay for now, but one local woman explained she expects the new policy will make a significant difference here at Brunelle’s Marina.

One week ago, Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley announced jet skis were no longer allowed near the ramp area.

The marina said the decision was driven by safety, liability and contractual obligations.

Following this announcement, we spoke with April McCloure of South Hadley who docks her boat here.

She said while jet skis are fun, it can be dangerous for boaters, like herself, to share the water.

“From my experience, most of the jet skis go a lot faster than most of the boats here,” expressed McCloure. “And they tend to want to get into our wakes when we’re riding as boaters, because it’s fun to jump them, but there’s huge risks in that.”

She explained it takes longer for boats to stop compared to jet skis.

McCloure encouraged anyone to know the rules of the road before heading out on the water.

McCloure added she was not surprised by the marina’s decision to ban jet skis and she is looking forward to hitting the water with a little less traffic.

