Town by Town: Junior golf classic tournament continues, ‘Empty the Shelter’ adoption event

By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Chicopee and Springfield.

The American Junior Golf Association at the Chicopee Country Club again on Thursday.

The junior classic kicked off on July 4th and will wrap up on Friday.

The event hosts 96 players from across the globe in a 54-hole stroke play tournament.

This year, the event has players from 16 different states and three different countries, and 18 natives from our very own Massachusetts.

Lastly, the Bissell Pet Foundation has teamed up with MetLife Pet Insurance to bring its summer national “empty the shelters” adoption event.

Both organizations brought more than 335 shelters to 44 states including Dakin Humane Society in Springfield.

The event takes place from July 6 to the 31.

Adoption fees at participating organizations will be just $50 or less per cat or dog. As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, “empty the shelters” has helped nearly 158,000 pets find loving homes with an average of 1,200 pets adopted per day during national events.

