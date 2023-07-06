Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays

Former President Trump responded to leaked audio on classified documents. (CNN, OBTAINED BY CNN, FOX NEWS, POOL, SKETCHES BY BILL HENNESSY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A valet for Donald Trump accused of helping the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities is due back in a Florida court on Thursday after an earlier appearance was postponed because of a canceled flight.

Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the mishandling of classified documents, is set to be arraigned before a federal magistrate in Miami. That was to have happened twice before already, but he has struggled to retain a lawyer licensed in Florida to represent him.

Trump pleaded not guilty during his June 13 arraignment to charges including willful retention of national defense information. But Nauta’s arraignment was postponed that day because he did not have with him a defense attorney authorized to practice in Florida. It was pushed back again last week when a flight from New Jersey he was to have taken was canceled after being delayed on the tarmac for hours.

The indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith and his team of prosecutors accuses Nauta of conspiring with Trump to conceal records that he had taken with him from the White House after this term ended in January 2021.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant with Trump, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Nauta is set to be arraigned on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)

Prosecutors allege that Nauta, at the former president’s direction, moved boxes of documents bearing classification markings so that they would not be found by a Trump lawyer who was tasked with searching the home for classified records to be returned to the government. That, prosecutors said, resulted in a false claim to the Justice Department that a “diligent search” for classified documents had been done and that all documents responsive to a subpoena had been returned.

Nauta is a Navy veteran who fetched Trump’s Diet Cokes as his valet at the White House before joining him as a personal aide at Mar-a-Lago. He is regularly by Trump’s side, even traveling in Trump’s motorcade to the Miami courthouse for their appearance earlier this month and accompanying him afterwards to a stop at the city’s famed Cuban restaurant Versailles, where he helped usher supporters eager to take selfies with the former president.

___

Tucker reported from Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified
FILE - Christmas Tree Shops' history dates back to the 1950s, when the original small holiday...
Christmas Tree Shops expects to liquidate all of its stores
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Hot & Humid Conditions Continue; On Track for First Heat Wave of the Season
Police in Chicopee seek the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Chicopee Police have located a missing man
The Vermont State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rutland.
Springfield man to be arraigned in Vermont officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground...
7 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into school in Wimbledon, not far from tennis tournament
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
A long-unidentified murder victim in Canada was a Tennessee spa owner who went to Montreal in 1975
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
DNA technology identifies body of woman found in 1975
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
Fire chief says 2 firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars