West Springfield Police search for two larceny suspects

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield seek the public’s help in finding two larceny suspects.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, on June 28, the two suspects are involved with larceny at the Kohl’s on Riverdale Street.

Officials said witnesses saw a male and female get into a 2012 Gray Honda Accord with Massachusetts plates. The vehicle was traveling north on Riverdale Street.

If you or anyone has any information regarding both individuals, you are asked to contact Detective Cady at 413-263-3210 ext. 235.

