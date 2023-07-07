Alzheimer’s Association reacts to FDA approval of drug to slow disease progressinon

By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Big medical news that has many people talking as the first-ever drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This is the first time that the FDA has approved an Alzheimer’s drug that directly slows down the progression of the disease. Previously, approved drugs only targeted symptoms.

The agency approved the use of Leqembi for patients who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. The drug, a first of its kind, targets accumulations of a protein in the brain called beta-amyloid, which is believed to be one of the underlying causes of the disease. Lequembi is not a cure, but results from the clinical trials show that the drug can slow down the progression of the disease by five months. Western Mass News reached out to Jim Wessler, CEO for the Massachusetts chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, and he told us while this is a first, other new treatments could soon become available.

“This will be the first of many treatments in the coming years that we’re going to see,” Wessler explained. “There always have to be a first drug over the finish line and this is a good first. This is a solid step forward, but there are many more including one that will be reported out in two weeks, the results of another clinical trial of a different drug in the same class that seems to actually have even greater efficacy.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6.7 million people older than 65 years suffer from Alzheimer’s in the United States and while not everyone will be eligible, those diagnosed in the early stages of the disease could take advantage of the drug.

However, the use of Leqembi comes with the FDA’s most severe warning label. The risks and side effects that could result from taking the drug include brain swelling and brain bleeds that could lead to seizures or death. To avoid these side effects, patients should consult with their primary care doctor and, if using the drug, get tested constantly to make sure that brain swelling or bleeding is not happening.

As for the price, a patient will have to pay $26,000 for the medication. FDA approval comes with regulations to make sure Medicare will cover 80 percent of the costs, with the patient picking up the remaining 20 percent, which could add up to more than $5,000.

Wessler also tells us there are other ways to prevent and slow down Alzheimer’s, which we can all practice at home.

“A heart-healthy diet, regular physical exercise, keeping yourself cognitively active, and managing those cardiovascular risk factors like high blood pressure and high cholesterol. All of that can reduce your risk for Alzheimer’s and dementia and there is evidence that they can even slow disease progression,” Wessler noted.

Leqembi will be administered as an infusion, meaning patients will have to visit hospitals or infusion centers in order to get treated.

