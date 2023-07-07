Campers, residents finding ways to stay cool for third day of hot weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another hot day in western Massachusetts had many people heading to their local splash pads and pools to cool off.

“My daughter has a swimming pool in East Longmeadow, so I’ve been going there recently to try to cool off,” said Paul Koerner of Longmeadow.

Friday marked a third day in a row of high temperatures in western Massachusetts with many people looking to stay cool.

“The homes of Longmeadow built before 1921, it’s not easy to put in central air. It’s complicated, so you have to divide it into two floors, so we put in window units that you could buy from Big Y or Home Depot, so I’ve been using window units,” Koerner added.

Over at the Jewish Community Center in Springfield, senior director for youth and family programs Amy Stec told Western Mass News how they have been keeping their campers and staff cool over the past few days.

“We’re having some trouble with our pool right now, so it’s not just quite open yet, but we do have a lot of water activities for the kids,” Stec said. “Fridays are bounce house water Friday, so that’s especially fun for the kids, so we’re trying to keep everyone cool. There’s lots of shade, they go inside, they play games, they come outside, there’s water balloons, and a slip and slide behind me as well.”

She added they make sure that kids are hydrated throughout the day with coolers and plenty of water on site. She told us there are over 200 campers attending this week and their safety is a priority, especially when temperatures soar into the 90s.

“Whether it’s heat waves or really cold or lots of rain, we try to keep the kids safe and engaged no matter what all year-round,” Stec explained. “All things considered, given the status of our building and we’re still in midst of fire recovery, we’re proud of that, but we would love to have more campers if they need a good ole fashioned place for fun.”

