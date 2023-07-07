Elderly woman robbed at Big Y in East Longmeadow, suspect sought

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in East Longmeadow are asking for the public’s help after an elderly woman was robbed Wednesday at the Big Y in town.

The suspect wanted in connection to the robbery, has been identified by police as 27-year-old, Nathanael Afonso.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, it was an unarmed robbery that occurred July 5th.

“It is alleged that he Mr. Afonso approached an elderly female, who was sitting on an outside bench (at Big Y), and asked the victim to use her cell phone. He then snatched her purse and fled the scene in a blue 2006 Volvo XC70 bearing MA registration plate 2DL844,” police explained.

They’re now looking to find Afonso.

“Since this incident, Mr. Afonso has been spotted in East Longmeadow and other Hampden County communities operating this vehicle, and he has fled from every police attempt at apprehension,” police report.

We’re told there are now multiple warrants out for his arrest.

“Mr. Afonso has family members in East Longmeadow, but is reported to be homeless at this time. We are asking anyone with information on Mr. Afonso’s location to contact their local police agency immediately, and do not approach him,” police said before adding, “We would also encourage Mr. Afonso to peacefully surrender and turn himself in.”

If you have any information that could help authorities locate Afonso, please contact the East Longmeadow Police Department at (413) 525-5440.

