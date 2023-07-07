Gerald Kelly to take the stage at Roar! Comedy Club on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A comedian with western Massachusetts ties is getting ready to perform with his sons this Saturday at MGM Springfield’s Roar Comedy Club.

“It’s a blessing to come back to Springfield. I can’t wait. It’s going down at the comedy, at the Roar Comedy Club, MGM. It’s going down, it’s going to be incredible,” said Gerald Kelly.

Kelly has a 30-year career in comedy. He’s the founder of Father and Son’s Comedy Tour, traveling with three of his sons doing comedy shows across the world. They’ve even been featured on shows like America’s Got Talent and despite performing in comedy clubs across the country and beyond, he shared his excitement to be taking the stage at MGM Springfield this weekend.

“Springfield is near and dear. My wife is from Springfield, Massachusetts. I met my wife in this region almost 12 years ago. We have a beautiful nine-year-old son, who is the youngest stand-up comedian in the country,” Kelly explained.

Along with being comedians, Kelly and his boys are also philanthropists by using money they make at their shows to help the homeless.

“As soon as the show is over, we’re going to be out for feeding the homeless and getting homeless people off the streets and getting them at hotels,” Kelly added.

He told us he’s even getting ready to film a special stand-up show called “For The Homeless” where they record performances in different cities across the U.S. and he’s hoping to be able to bring that show to Springfield.

“We’re not going to shoot no regular comedy special. If you look in the audience at a comedy special, you see hundreds and hundreds of people who have jobs, careers and money, families. Our special is going to be an audience filled with nothing, but homeless people,” Kelly noted.

As for Saturday’s show, Kelly said nothing’s off the table and fans can expect a diverse set, as well as a large crowd, in part thanks to one of his good friends and household name.

“We were hanging out in MGM a few months ago, about two months ago, with Kevin Hart, our great friend Kevin Hart, and we saw Kevin and said that we were going to perform there at the Roar. He said ‘Hey man, it’s going to fly. I’ll send a blast out for you man,’ so hopefully we pack that place up Saturday night,” Kelly said.

Local comedian and Springfield Police Officer Eddie Diesel will also be joining the Kelly’s on-stage on Saturday.

