Increasing Chances for Wet Weather Over the Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Well, it doesn’t look like we get to call this a heat wave, since highs this afternoon have only made it into the upper 80s for the lower valley. However, with high humidity, it certainly feels like 90-so it’s all semantics. A few showers and thunderstorms have been moving into western Mass today, but so far they are only impacting the hills and Berkshires with many more to our West and North.

Skies turning mostly cloudy tonight and we remain warm and humid. Overnight lows return to the 60s to near 70 with areas of low clouds and fog.

Saturday will start similar to the last few days-early clouds and fog, then some sun. A bit less sunshine overall for the day as showers and thunderstorms flare back up in the afternoon. Storms are looking isolated, but could bring very heavy rain if they hit your area. Another hot, humid day on tap with highs in the 80s to near 90 in the valley and dew points at a sweltering 70 or so.

Clouds hang tough for Sunday as a stalled front lingers close by. Low pressure looks to move in from the southwest and impact southern New England late Sunday into Monday. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, our area sits on the egde of a trough sitting over the Great Lakes, which keeps us in the warm, humid air mass we’ve been in and gives us a better chance for rain.

A chance for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday afternoon in the Pioneer Valley, but rain and storms become more likely by Sunday night as this system advances from the west. Heavy rain is looking possible and a flood watch may be issued as western Mass is forecasted to see 1-3 inches of rain from Sunday evening to Monday evening.

Our weather dries out for Tuesday and Wednesday, then unsettled weather may return to end the week.

