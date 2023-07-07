InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Newborn screenings vary depending on which state your child is born in. Joce Sterman investigates the discrepancies and hears from impacted families. Plus, we look at obstacles states are facing in attempting to add all of the nationally recommended medical conditions to their newborn screenings. WHERE TO WATCH  ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Newborn Screenings: At the hospital, newborns are tested for numerous health conditions using a heel prick. But what your child is tested for depends on the state in which you live. Some parents have lost their children to diseases that could have been detected earlier had a simple test been performed. Today there are 37 conditions on the national Recommended Universal Screening Panel (RUSP), but no state tests for them all (Missouri/Illinois test the most). Alabama tests the fewest, although they are adding some to their list this year. The rest of the states fall somewhere between – although notably states with some of the lowest median household income rates are frequently those that test the fewest conditions. We hear from impacted families and the decisionmakers behind the screenings about the challenges that keep some states from closing the gap.

Newborn Screenings: State Challenges: We look at the obstacles states are facing in attempting to add all of the nationally recommended medical conditions to their newborn screenings. Issues include Congress reauthorizing federal funding, understaffing and a lack of equipment to test for various diseases. Our team reached out to every state to learn about their individual challenges. In looking at what it means for states to keep up with national recommendations, we hear from a mom who lost a child to Krabbe disease and is trying to get her child’s condition added to the list of recommended tests.

Costly Medical Debt: Some healthcare providers allow patients to take out loans or medical credit cards to help pay for procedures. But before you agree to that, one federal consumer protection agency says you need to take a close look at what options are available to you. In this Watching Your Wallet, Consumer Investigator Caresse Jackman spoke with a researcher about how these medical credit cards and loans are impacting patients and possible alternatives.

ADHD Video Game: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder – millions of Americans have it. But many are struggling to fill their prescriptions to treat it. A labor shortage at the largest manufacturer of Adderall impacted supply. Manufacturing issues at the maker of Vyvanse also affected inventory. But Susan Campbell shows us another treatment alternative.

