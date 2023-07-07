Officials: Motorcyclist dies, following crash on 1-91 south in Springfield

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on I-91 in Springfield where one of the operators later died Friday afternoon.

According to Mass. State Police, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, troopers were on scene for reports of a serious crash that involved a 2018 Jeep SUV and a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle on Interstate 91 southbound in Springfield.

A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist was driving on I-91 when it suddenly struck the rear of the SUV.

Officials said the 23-year-old Springfield man was ejected from his motorcycle and hit a stationary post.

He was then transported to a local hospital and died due the extent of their injuries in the crash.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.

