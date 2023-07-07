Part of Mass. Pike west to be closed this weekend for road work

A portion of the Mass. Pike will be closed overnight this weekend for construction.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
All traffic on the Pike westbound will be detoured off at Exit 45 from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday.

MassDOT said the closure of the Pike is so crews can conduct scheduled bridge repairs.

They noted that drivers will be guided with detour signs to the Mass. Pike interchange in Westfield. All drivers traveling through the area during this time should expect delays and reduce speed.

