Police say they’re waiting out a barricaded man who shot 2 relatives and fired at officers

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts say they’re trying to establish contact with a man who barricaded himself inside a home after shooting two of his family members and then firing at police who tried to arrest him
A man barricaded himself inside a home in Worcester on Friday after shooting two of his family...
A man barricaded himself inside a home in Worcester on Friday after shooting two of his family members and then firing at police as they tried to arrest him, police said.(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man barricaded himself inside a home in Worcester on Friday after shooting two of his family members and then firing at police as they tried to arrest him, police said.

The family members managed to get away and were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the responding officers were struck, according to investigators.

Police were called before 9 a.m. Friday and were trying to take the man into custody when "he fired rounds at the officers, thankfully not striking any of them. At that point he ran back into the house,” Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said.

More than six hours later, with hostage negotiators and a mental health clinician at the scene, officers were still working with family members to contact the man, who was alone in the home, Murtha said.

“We do have some potential phone numbers to call,” Murtha said. “We have a loudspeaker. There are various ways that we can attempt to make contact. And again, in a situation like this, time is on our side, generally. We want to slow things down. We want to do everything we can to ensure a peaceful resolution.”

Police asked the public to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

