Puffers Pond in Amherst closed due to elevated bacteria levels

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular swimming spot in Amherst is closed because of elevated bacteria levels.

Town officials said that Puffers Pond has been closed by the town’s board of health after those results came back following routine water testing.

Residents are urged to visit the town’s website for updates on when the pond will reopen.

