Southwick farm describes weather roller coaster’s impact on crops

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It is still business as usual at Calabrese Farms in Southwick. Despite the recent rainy weather and hot temperatures, farm manager Joe Calabrese told Western Mass News that freshly grown fruits and veggies continue to be sold.

“We’re picking pretty much everything: tomatoes, summer squash, cucumbers, cabbage, lettuce. We got it all covered now,” Calabrese explained.

Farmers there also look to continue picking corn every single day until October. However, it has not been smooth sailing for the more than 70-year-old business, especially with the excess water and heat.

“Sweet corn can take as much water as you can give it this time of year. The heat will actually ripen the corn a lot faster, so we’re able to get more out of the field,” Calabrese explained. “When you get standing water like that, it actually starts to rot the plant internally from the roots out and that will affect the fruit that we’re harvesting off of it.”

The farm has dealt with a long roller coaster ride when it comes to the elements. In fact, in May, there was a really cold frost while apples were growing. Calabrese told us it is currently an unfortunate situation.

“There are still apples on the trees and they’re growing, but they’re not going to be an apple we can actually pick good quality because they’re going to be deformed and probably the inside of them won’t be good, so we pretty much considered our apple crop a loss,” Calabrese noted.

The farm also does not have any peaches in the orchard this year because of the mild winter in February. However, the third-generation farmer said most of their crops will continue to grow, including pumpkins because those crops are still young at this time. Calabrese also said the business is looking to find alternatives to try to sell certain crops that could not be homegrown at their property.

“We’ll source it out and try to find if there is anybody local that has it. If not, whether we have to go down south or north or west or somewhere to buy apples, we’ll do that just to make sure we have them here,” Calabrese added.

While apple season is still up in the air and it is unclear what the weather patterns will be in the coming weeks, pumpkin season is expected to start on time beginning Labor Day weekend.

