Springfield Police search for a missing 13-year-old

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield seek the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 13-year-old Jacob Pagan was last seen on June 20 when he ran away from his program on Arnold Avenue.

Officials said Pagan is around 5′6′' and weighs 140 lbs.

If you or anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

