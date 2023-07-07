Valley Blue Sox excited to play ball during summer heat

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday was the second day of high temperatures, but that didn’t stop people from heading outdoors and soaking up the sun including the Valley Blue Sox who played a double-header earlier this evening.

We’re told that after a rainy start to the season, playing under Thursday’s hot sun didn’t throw the team a curveball at McKenzie Stadium.

“Today has kind of been the summer day we’ve been waiting for,” said Tyler Descheneaux.

It was another hot day in western Massachusetts but that didn’t stop many outdoor activities from taking place.

Western Mass News stopped by McKenzie Field in Holyoke where the Valley Blue Sox were playing Thursday evening.

The team’s general manager Tyler Descheneaux told us it wasn’t too hot to play ball.

“There was honestly no question about canceling it tonight,” expressed Descheneaux.

Thursday marked the second consecutive day above 90 degrees in the area and as the region is possibly looking ahead to its first heat wave of the season. Descheneaux said the heat is a welcomed change from the rain in recent weeks.

“The summer to start off with has been kind of rainy, like every game or there’s been talks of rain coming in, so we were almost looking forward to today because we didn’t have to worry about it,” explained Descheneaux.

Descheneaux said temperatures have to hit over 100 degrees for the team to consider rescheduling.

Despite the hot temps, fans still came out to support the home team, like Laurie Stawiscki who said facing the heat was worth it.

“I love the summer; I love the heat and I actually I host two players for the Blue Sox, so I try to come to most of the home games,” said Stawiscki. “And worth the heat!”

She told us how she was able to stay cool under the hot sun.

“I’ve been drinking most of my seltzers today, I just grabbed a diet coke, something nice and cool here,” expressed Stawiscki. “I’m here for a couple hours!”

While 90 plus degrees isn’t ideal playing conditions Descheneaux told Western Mass News athletes would prefer Thursday’s heat to a wash out.

“You know what you’re getting into when the washout really hurts the crowd,” said Descheneaux. “It just feels like a baseball game!”

Descheneaux told me the players were able to stay cool in the team’s new air-conditioned team room.

