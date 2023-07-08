Climate expert concerned by recent ‘abnormal’ heat pattern

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The planet saw its hottest day on record yesterday. We brought questions to a local expert about what this means for western mass and earth’s future.

“It seems like it’s going to get worse and it’s just going to keep getting hotter,” said Mike Goulart of Boston.

A third day of high temps in western mass has many looking to cool off.

“I plan on going in the pool later after work,” added Goulart.

But climate experts are concerned...

“The earth is experiencing a new abnormal,” explained Michael Rawlins. “This is not normal temperatures, this is abnormal. It may be that we haven’t seen the earth hasn’t experienced this type of heat in at least 100,000 years.”

Western Mass News spoke with the associate director of the Climate System Research Center at UMass Amherst, Michael Rawlins. He told us these high temperatures are most likely here to stay.

“It’s no surprise that we’re seeing record warm temperatures,” said Rawlins. “The global average temperature over the past few days has been record warm and that’s simply because of increasing greenhouse gas concentration in our atmosphere due to our human activities. In future years, we certainly can expect to see more record heat, more days let’s say above 90 degrees and with that will come more people having to visit emergency rooms for heat stress and heat stroke.”

Rawlins said it’s imperative to transition away from the use of fossil fuels, especially after this week saw the hottest global temperature ever recorded.

“Basically, what we’re looking at there is July 6th was even warmer than the 3rd the 4th the 5th.”

He added that the southern part of North America is experiencing the heat much worse in comparison to New England.

“The reason why it was so hot in Texas and Mexico in recent weeks was simply because of an area of high pressure over that area,” explained Rawlins. “Which high pressure causes sinking air and warming and some of that extreme heat has spread a bit north and east but certainly New England escaped most of the brutal heat.”

Meanwhile, people we spoke with said something must be done on a global level to address the climate crisis.

“I agree there’s nothing that an individual can do, it’s got to be a collective effort if we’re really going to make a difference,” expressed Goulart.

Rawlins added with this type of warming expected to continue, more cooling stations will be needed and suggests smart usage of building materials that don’t hold heat as much in the summer months.

