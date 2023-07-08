Dangerous levels of human waste detected at 50 Mass. beaches, says Mass. DPH

(pxhere)
By Morgan Briggs and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Summer may be spoiled for swimmers in Massachusetts after high levels of human waste were found at 50 beaches in the Bay State.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is warning swimmers to stay out of water at 50 local beaches after the water quality was tested.

The beaches span 28 counties in the state and are all being monitored for dangerously high levels of human waste.

The following beaches have been affected here in western Massachusetts:

  • Agawam: Robinson Pond Beach
  • Charlemont: Cold River Pool
  • Clarksburg: Mauserts Pond
  • Monterey: Benedict Pond Beach
  • Southwick: South Pond Beach

The high levels of waste are likely due to recent rainfall that has washed bacteria into the water.

With almost weekly rainstorms since April, the waste runoff is excessive.

You can find a complete list of affected beaches HERE.

