Local baseball clinic honors the memory of fallen Holyoke firefighter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A baseball clinic to carry out the dream of a fallen firefighter and his brother is taking place all weekend long in Holyoke.

On Friday, kids filled Crosier Field Park in Holyoke, taking part in a very special baseball camp honoring the memory of Holyoke firefighter Jonathan Robert.

Wester Mass News spoke to Eric Robert, the organizer of the camp. He told us this project came from a dream that his late brother had a few months before he passed away.

“My brother Jono passed away two years ago,” said Robert. “A few months before that he came to me. We sat down and he came to me with this idea of wanting to actually make a sports facility in Holyoke and really have a place for kids to go play baseball and what not. I wanted to keep that dream alive, so I thought the best way to at least start that was to do baseball camps.”

Robert said the name of the camp J.L.D. stands for Jonathan’s Lion’s Den, noting his brother always used to consider himself a lion in this world.

Robert hopes the camp can come back year after year.

“My hope is to expand and hopefully bring more kids in and really just teach them the game of baseball because it is honestly a great sport,” expressed Robert. “It’s so much fun when they know how to play, and you really learn it. And it can get more fun as you get older.”

Robert is thankful for those in the community who came together to make this dream come true, including his wife Zaisha and Kim Gothier who stepped up to the plate to provide lunch courtesy of her community food truck, Kim’s Café.

“I just hope the community comes together and helps support more projects like this, so that we can make a bigger impact and a bigger difference all together,” said Kim. “Cause’ as a community we can always make a difference if we unite together.”

Robert and his entire team are going to be hosting the baseball clinics all weekend long here at Crosier Field Park in Holyoke from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

