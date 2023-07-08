Local baseball clinic honors the memory of fallen Holyoke firefighter

A baseball clinic to carry out the dream of a fallen firefighter and his brother is taking place all weekend long in Holyoke.
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A baseball clinic to carry out the dream of a fallen firefighter and his brother is taking place all weekend long in Holyoke.

On Friday, kids filled Crosier Field Park in Holyoke, taking part in a very special baseball camp honoring the memory of Holyoke firefighter Jonathan Robert.

Wester Mass News spoke to Eric Robert, the organizer of the camp. He told us this project came from a dream that his late brother had a few months before he passed away.

“My brother Jono passed away two years ago,” said Robert. “A few months before that he came to me. We sat down and he came to me with this idea of wanting to actually make a sports facility in Holyoke and really have a place for kids to go play baseball and what not. I wanted to keep that dream alive, so I thought the best way to at least start that was to do baseball camps.”

Robert said the name of the camp J.L.D. stands for Jonathan’s Lion’s Den, noting his brother always used to consider himself a lion in this world.

Robert hopes the camp can come back year after year.

“My hope is to expand and hopefully bring more kids in and really just teach them the game of baseball because it is honestly a great sport,” expressed Robert. “It’s so much fun when they know how to play, and you really learn it. And it can get more fun as you get older.”

Robert is thankful for those in the community who came together to make this dream come true, including his wife Zaisha and Kim Gothier who stepped up to the plate to provide lunch courtesy of her community food truck, Kim’s Café.

“I just hope the community comes together and helps support more projects like this, so that we can make a bigger impact and a bigger difference all together,” said Kim. “Cause’ as a community we can always make a difference if we unite together.”

Robert and his entire team are going to be hosting the baseball clinics all weekend long here at Crosier Field Park in Holyoke from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spotty showers and storms Saturday, then heavy rain is possible late Sunday into Monday.
Increasing Chances for Wet Weather Over the Weekend
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
It’s been one week since Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley banned the use of jet skis.
South Hadley resident reacts to ban of jet skis at Brunelle’s Marina
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a Pittsfield woman.
Police: woman severely injured in Pittsfield hit-and-run
Police in West Springfield seek the public’s help in finding two larceny suspects.
West Springfield Police search for two larceny suspects

Latest News

The planet saw its hottest day on record yesterday. We brought questions to a local expert...
Climate expert concerned by recent ‘abnormal’ heat pattern
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in find a missing woman.
Westfield Police search for a missing woman
Massachusetts State Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on I-91 in Springfield where one of...
Officials: Motorcyclist dies, following crash on I-91 south in Springfield
Spotty showers and storms Saturday, then heavy rain is possible late Sunday into Monday.
Janna's Weekend Forecast