Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.(KSAT via CNN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a man shot and killed two people who were reportedly trying to rob him.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened Friday afternoon at a Chase Bank about 15 minutes from the downtown area.

Police said a man drove up to an ATM to withdraw money and saw two people approach him who he believed were trying to rob him. The man then shot and killed the two men.

“It was a robbery that didn’t go well for the robbers,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Police said everyone involved is believed to be in their 20s.

According to McManus, the shooting remains under investigation without any immediate charges being filed.

“They’re going to interview him [the victim] further. Right now, we’re looking at he’s the victim of a robbery and was acting in self-defense,” McManus said.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim, or the men killed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on I-91 in Springfield where one of...
Officials: Motorcyclist dies, following crash on I-91 south in Springfield
East Longmeadow Police are asking for your help in locating a man they said robbed an elderly...
Suspect sought after robbery of elderly woman at Big Y in East Longmeadow
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in find a missing woman.
Westfield Police search for a missing woman
Isolated Shower or Storm This Afternoon, More Rain Late Sunday into Monday
Isolated Shower or Storm This Afternoon, More Rain Late Sunday into Monday
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Isolated Shower or Storm This Afternoon, More Rain Late Sunday into Monday
Isolated Shower or Storm This Afternoon, More Rain Late Sunday into Monday
A falling bullet struck a toddler in the leg after a fireworks show in Oregon.
Falling bullet hits toddler after Fourth of July fireworks show, police say
Dangerous levels of human waste detected at 50 Mass. beaches, says Mass. DPH
An 86-year-old New York City man was fatally shot and at least two others were seriously...
Man on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 86-year-old and wounding 2 others
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at Flex LTD, Thursday, July 6,...
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda