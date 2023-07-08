US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Megan Rapinoe announced Saturday she’ll retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Instagram, saying she “never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever.”

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion said.

The U.S. team is aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on I-91 in Springfield where one of...
Officials: Motorcyclist dies, following crash on I-91 south in Springfield
East Longmeadow Police are asking for your help in locating a man they said robbed an elderly...
Suspect sought after robbery of elderly woman at Big Y in East Longmeadow
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in find a missing woman.
Westfield Police search for a missing woman
Isolated Shower or Storm This Afternoon, More Rain Late Sunday into Monday
Isolated Shower or Storm This Afternoon, More Rain Late Sunday into Monday
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Isolated Shower or Storm This Afternoon, More Rain Late Sunday into Monday
Isolated Shower or Storm This Afternoon, More Rain Late Sunday into Monday
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis...
At rainy Wimbledon, Alcaraz among those playing day after day -- and winning
Parents raising awareness about fentanyl dangers following son’s death
Target announces deals for back-to-school starting this month.
Target offering back-to-school deals for teachers, students starting in July