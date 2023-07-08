Southwick National Motocross brings global talent to western Mass.

By Morgan Briggs, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Annual Southwick National Motocross took place at the Wick 338 Saturday morning.

Thousands attended the event, which has roots in the community dating back to 1976.

This is the 23rd race of the season for the first-ever super motocross world championship. The competition has 31 rounds as a whole, combining both indoor and outdoor races.

80-100 competitors in each class went through a qualifying round, then the top 40 competed in the main event Saturday afternoon.

