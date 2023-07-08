West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes this year in Massachusetts, DPH report

The Department of Public Health announced the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Department of Public Health announced the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year.

The presence of the virus was confirmed by the state public health laboratory in a mosquito sample collected July 6 in the town of Brookline in Norfolk County.

No human or animal cases of West Nile have been detected so far this year.

The virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spotty showers and storms Saturday, then heavy rain is possible late Sunday into Monday.
Increasing Chances for Wet Weather Over the Weekend
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
It’s been one week since Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley banned the use of jet skis.
South Hadley resident reacts to ban of jet skis at Brunelle’s Marina
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a Pittsfield woman.
Police: woman severely injured in Pittsfield hit-and-run
Police in West Springfield seek the public’s help in finding two larceny suspects.
West Springfield Police search for two larceny suspects

Latest News

The planet saw its hottest day on record yesterday. We brought questions to a local expert...
Climate expert concerned by recent ‘abnormal’ heat pattern
A baseball clinic to carry out the dream of a fallen firefighter and his brother is taking...
Local baseball clinic honors the memory of fallen Holyoke firefighter
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in find a missing woman.
Westfield Police search for a missing woman
Massachusetts State Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on I-91 in Springfield where one of...
Officials: Motorcyclist dies, following crash on I-91 south in Springfield