West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes this year in Massachusetts, DPH report

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Department of Public Health announced the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year.

The presence of the virus was confirmed by the state public health laboratory in a mosquito sample collected July 6 in the town of Brookline in Norfolk County.

No human or animal cases of West Nile have been detected so far this year.

The virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.