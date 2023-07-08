Westfield Police search for a missing woman

Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in find a missing woman.(Westfield Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in find a missing woman.

According to the Westfield Police Department, 49-year-old Macaulay Sarah Greenwood was last seen on June 29 and recently mentioned she was headed towards the area of Chicopee or Northampton, or leave the state overall.

She has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5′4″, weighs around 100 lbs.

Officials said she oftentimes has a disheveled appearance as her clothes have a soiled look.

If you or anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Cekovsky at (413)-579-4825 or a.cekovsky@cityofwestfield.org.

