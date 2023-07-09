Day 3 of Enfield’s Fourth of July celebration persists despite rain

Fireworks on the 4th of July
Fireworks on the 4th of July(MGN)
By Olivia Hickey, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Across the border in Enfield, Connecticut, Saturday’s weather washed out day 2 of the town’s July Fourth celebration. However, it was rain or shine for day 3 of the decades-old event.

Western Mass News spoke to some attendees Sunday, who were hoping for red, white, and clear blue skies throughout the rest of the day. Organizers said that they plan to keep the party going into the night after rain, thunder, and lightning led to the cancellation of  Saturday night’s headlining performances.

“We’re rain or shine unless safety’s at risk, so right now, the rain has stayed away,” said Enfield Fourth of July Marketing Director and former Western Mass News reporter Izzy Post. “We’re obviously watching the radar, our fingers are crossed, however, our fireworks display is already getting set up.”

On the town green, people can find live performances from bands like local favorite Trailer Trash, music, food, and activities for kids, all leading up to the popular fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Coming up tonight on Western Mass News, we will hear from community members who look forward to this event every year and share what it means to them.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The beaches span several counties in the state and are all being monitored for dangerously high...
Dangerous levels of human waste detected at 50 Mass. beaches, says Mass. DPH
Massachusetts State Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on I-91 in Springfield where one of...
Officials: Motorcyclist dies, following crash on I-91 south in Springfield
The Department of Public Health announced the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes...
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes this year in Massachusetts, DPH report
Heavy Rain Likely Tonight and into Monday with a Risk for Flooding
First Alert Weather Days Tonight and Tomorrow Due To Flooding Risk
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in find a missing woman.
Westfield Police search for a missing woman

Latest News

UPS employees here in western Mass. came out in a show of force on Sunday morning for a...
Local UPS workers prepare for strike as negotiations hit standstill with Teamsters
Heavy Rain Likely Tonight and into Monday with a Risk for Flooding
Heavy Rain Likely Tonight and into Monday with a Risk for Flooding
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jul. 9
Rising temperatures turn to rising sales at local ice cream shop
Rising temperatures turn to rising sales at local ice cream shop