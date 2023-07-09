Day 3 of Enfield’s Fourth of July celebration persists despite rain

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Across the border in Enfield, Connecticut, Saturday’s weather washed out day 2 of the town’s July Fourth celebration. However, it was rain or shine for day 3 of the decades-old event.

Western Mass News spoke to some attendees Sunday, who were hoping for red, white, and clear blue skies throughout the rest of the day. Organizers said that they plan to keep the party going into the night after rain, thunder, and lightning led to the cancellation of Saturday night’s headlining performances.

“We’re rain or shine unless safety’s at risk, so right now, the rain has stayed away,” said Enfield Fourth of July Marketing Director and former Western Mass News reporter Izzy Post. “We’re obviously watching the radar, our fingers are crossed, however, our fireworks display is already getting set up.”

On the town green, people can find live performances from bands like local favorite Trailer Trash, music, food, and activities for kids, all leading up to the popular fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

