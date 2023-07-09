Local UPS workers prepare for strike as negotiations hit standstill with Teamsters

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Contract negotiations between the United Parcel Service and the Teamsters union are at a standstill. UPS employees here in western Mass. came out in a show of force on Sunday morning for a practice picket as the union edges toward a strike by August 1st.

Just under 100 UPS workers and members of the Teamsters union lined up in front of the company’s warehouse in West Springfield, where a new contract is on the line and up by the end of the month.

“UPS has walked away from the negotiation table,” said Teamsters Local 404 Secretary-Treasurer Jay Osowski. “They said they don’t have any more to give us, and that’s unacceptable.”

Osowski told Western Mass News that a pay raise for part-time workers is what keeps both sides away from the negotiating table.

“They made billions last year,” he said. “All these men and women out here behind me, they worked through the pandemic, they kept America moving and brought all the goods to everybody.”

Meanwhile, UPS alleges the opposite, saying it is the Teamsters who halted the negotiations, saying in part:

“The Teamsters stopped negotiating this week despite strong proposals from the company that build on our industry-leading pay and benefits for our full-time and part-time employees. We have encouraged the Teamsters to return to the table to continue building on the significant progress we have made, including the recent completion of all local supplements.”

The current employment contract expires on July 31st. Members of the Teamsters are more than vocal about what will happen if an agreement is not reached between the two sides.

“If we don’t get a deal ratified by then, UPS will strike themselves and put us on the street,” Osowski told us. “We’ve already taken a strike authorization vote and that passed, an amazing 97% authorized the strike. We are just waiting for the company to do the right thing.”

