Rising temperatures turn to rising sales at local ice cream shop

Rising temperatures turn to rising sales at local ice cream shop
By Olivia Hickey, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Though the official start of summer came and went last month, the summer heat seems to just be arriving here in western Mass. as temperatures hit the nineties this week. And with these high temperatures, what better way to cool down than grabbing a scoop or two of ice cream?

Western Mass News stopped by Smokin’ Scoops in West Springfield Saturday afternoon to get the scoop on how business has been now that summer is in full swing. We spoke with some local residents cooling off from the heat with a summer treat.

“We’re just on a bike ride,” said Bill Fitzsimmons. “We live down the street, actually never been here, so figured we want to give it a shot.”

We also spoke with owner Greg Neffinger, who told us that summer evenings have been treating them well.

“Saturday is usually our busy day, and what happens is at around dinnertime, right after people go out for dinner, they decide to stop by and have some ice cream for dessert,” he told us.

Despite this sweet success, Neffinger added that they are still being impacted by inflation and supply chain issues. We will have more on that coming up Saturday evening on ABC40 and FOX6.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on I-91 in Springfield where one of...
Officials: Motorcyclist dies, following crash on I-91 south in Springfield
East Longmeadow Police are asking for your help in locating a man they said robbed an elderly...
Suspect sought after robbery of elderly woman at Big Y in East Longmeadow
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in find a missing woman.
Westfield Police search for a missing woman
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Saturday evening forecast
Mild and Muggy Again Tonight, More Rain Late Sunday into Monday
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Two parents from western Massachusetts are carrying on their son’s legacy through an...
Parents raising awareness about fentanyl dangers following son’s death
Thousands attended the event, which has roots in the community dating back to 1976.
Southwick National Motocross brings global talent to western Mass.
The beaches span several counties in the state and are all being monitored for dangerously high...
Dangerous levels of human waste detected at 50 Mass. beaches, says Mass. DPH
Thousands attended the event, which has roots in the community dating back to 1976.
Southwick National Motocross brings global talent to western Mass.