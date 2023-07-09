Rising temperatures turn to rising sales at local ice cream shop

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Though the official start of summer came and went last month, the summer heat seems to just be arriving here in western Mass. as temperatures hit the nineties this week. And with these high temperatures, what better way to cool down than grabbing a scoop or two of ice cream?

Western Mass News stopped by Smokin’ Scoops in West Springfield Saturday afternoon to get the scoop on how business has been now that summer is in full swing. We spoke with some local residents cooling off from the heat with a summer treat.

“We’re just on a bike ride,” said Bill Fitzsimmons. “We live down the street, actually never been here, so figured we want to give it a shot.”

We also spoke with owner Greg Neffinger, who told us that summer evenings have been treating them well.

“Saturday is usually our busy day, and what happens is at around dinnertime, right after people go out for dinner, they decide to stop by and have some ice cream for dessert,” he told us.

Despite this sweet success, Neffinger added that they are still being impacted by inflation and supply chain issues. We will have more on that coming up Saturday evening on ABC40 and FOX6.

