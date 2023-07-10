Chicopee mayor announces bid for re-election

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Mayor John Vieau is seeking another term.

Making his official announcement for re-election Monday, Mayor Vieau said, “there is still so much to do”.

He filed the paperwork Monday with 400 signatures of the required 250 to get on the ballot.

Mayor Vieau took office in 2020, saw the city through the pandemic, and is working on several projects to bring the city forward.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.