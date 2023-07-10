Chicopee mayor announces bid for re-election

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau
Chicopee Mayor John Vieau
By Robin Stockler and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Mayor John Vieau is seeking another term.

Making his official announcement for re-election Monday, Mayor Vieau said, “there is still so much to do”.

He filed the paperwork Monday with 400 signatures of the required 250 to get on the ballot.

Mayor Vieau took office in 2020, saw the city through the pandemic, and is working on several projects to bring the city forward.

