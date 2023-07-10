Conway firefighter returns from battling Canadian wildfires

File image
File image(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A group of firefighters from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) recently returned from battling wildfires in Canada, which have already burned more than 22 million acres and one of those first responders is from Conway.

“This job is one of my favorite jobs I have ever had, so when we get a call for a wildfire assignment, it’s really exciting,” said Mass. DCR firefighter Robin Armstrong.

Armstrong has been a firefighter for the Conway Fire Department since 2009, but he is currently also in his twelfth year as a first responder with Mass. DCR. Two weeks ago, he had returned from a two-week stint of helping hose down wildfires burning in Canada.

“We we’re just helping bind up hot spots and things like that and then we moved…up to a fire that was much more active and much more out of control and so there we were trying to go direct as much as possible,” Armstrong explained.

Armstrong was the only western Massachusetts firefighter in this 12-person squad who went to Quebec. It was also his fourth trip to Canada for this kind of work. With line packs, hand tools, hoses, and pumps, they helped Canadian first responders in La Tuque take down flames that had burned around 16,000 acres. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the fire is now contained and under control.

“It brings all of the different people from each district together to work together and help us build a better team,” Armstrong noted.

As the wildfires in Canada continue to burn, Armstrong said he would be glad to go back there and help should he get the call.

“It’s really rewarding. It’s good to go out and be able to help other people that are in need. It’s really fun doing long hours and long days. It’s good hard work,” Armstrong added.

Mass. DCR recently sent another squad of firefighters to help with the fight. Armstrong has this advice for them.

“Stay safe, have fun, just do good work, and make us proud,” Armstrong said.

