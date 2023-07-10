Crews battling fire on Daniel Square in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on-scene working to put out a fire in Belchertown.

Firefighters were called to the structure fire on Daniel Square early Monday afternoon.

Jake Wark, spokesperson for the state fire marshal’s office, said that fire investigators from the Mass. State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Firefighters from the Granby Fire Department are also on-scene assisting Belchertown firefighters.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.