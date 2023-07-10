Crews battling fire on Daniel Square in Belchertown

Crews are on-scene working to put out a fire in Belchertown.
Crews are on-scene working to put out a fire in Belchertown.(Granby Fire Dept.)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on-scene working to put out a fire in Belchertown.

Firefighters were called to the structure fire on Daniel Square early Monday afternoon.

Jake Wark, spokesperson for the state fire marshal’s office, said that fire investigators from the Mass. State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Firefighters from the Granby Fire Department are also on-scene assisting Belchertown firefighters.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The beaches span several counties in the state and are all being monitored for dangerously high...
Dangerous levels of human waste detected at 50 Mass. beaches, says Mass. DPH
Dan's Monday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: leftover downpours, storms possible
Thousands attended the event, which has roots in the community dating back to 1976.
Southwick National Motocross brings global talent to western Mass.
The Department of Public Health announced the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes...
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes this year in Massachusetts, DPH report
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job

Latest News

Rescue efforts underway after Williamsburg home becomes surrounded by flood water
Rescue efforts underway after Williamsburg home becomes surrounded by flood water
Ludlow Flooding
Scott updates Vermonters on flooding, calls situation ‘all hands on deck event’
VIDEO: Northampton crews rescue man from rising water
VIDEO: Northampton crews rescue man from rising water
VIDEO: Northampton crews rescue man from rising water
VIDEO: Northampton crews rescue man from rising water