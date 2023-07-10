Deerfield sees unprecedented flooding following Monday morning rainfall

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday’s heavy rain left behind a dramatic scene in Franklin County.

Monday morning, the area was a bright green field, but now, it’s underwater. The football field at Deerfield Academy has transformed into a small river with water levels several feet high. All you can see are the tops of the goal posts.

Stillwater Road and Mill Village Road are closed as out of precaution at this time. Deerfield Police are urging people to not go swimming in the Deerfield River, Mill River, or Chicopee River. They warn it is going to be dangerous.

Residents said they haven’t seen flooding like this since Hurricane Irene more than a decade ago.

“When I was here on Friday of last week, it was still perfect,” said Angela McCarthy of Greenfield. “The fields, the football fields, the soccer fields, it was all still green grass, and to see it flooded and flooded this high is a little alarming.”

Deerfield is not the only community here in Franklin County hit hard by Monday’s floods. A video that a Western Mass News viewer sent us from Shelburne Falls showing a person in a kayak riding down a flooded lawn.

People we spoke with said they are nervous the situation here will get worse before it gets better as flood water comes down from Vermont and if there is additional rainfall.

As of Monday evening, a state of emergency is in effect in several communities in western Mass. due to the flooding. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency says they are:

Heath

Ashfield

Hinsdale

Conway

Williamsburg

Clarksburg

North Adams

Becket

Deerfield

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.